Fast and Furious 8 Title and Trailer Premiere Date Revealed

The next Fast and Furious film is on the way, and now has an official title: The Fate of the Furious. The title was revealed on twitter, with a tease that the trailer will debut on Sunday.

The title is a play on “Fast 8” or “#F8” as they’ve been using to promote the film: F8 = Fate. Apparently we’re going to find out what happens to the characters, so that’s good to know. As they’ve already done send-ups of basically every other action and spy franchise in film, it looks like they’re doing their own little take on Mad Max – and we don’t mean because Charlize Theron is in it.

The fifteen second teaser video released to reveal the title and tease the Sunday trailer is heavy on the action, but does include some classic Fast and Furious staples. We have a drag race, naturally, Vin Diesel and The Rock both looking tough, Michelle Rodriguez… also looking tough, scantily clad women, and explosions.

And that’s just in the first three seconds of fifteen! They really bring that action fast… and furiously.

Looks like we’ll get an intense snow-based chase scene, Charlize Theron looking tough with some… masks and weaponry behind her, and that Mad Max: Fury Road style chase scene with weapon-clad vehicles blowing each other up.

The trailer will debut during a special event live on facebook on Sunday – most likely on Vin Diesel’s official fan page. The debut is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. EST.

For THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell.In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar® winner Helen Mirren.The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell and Diesel.

