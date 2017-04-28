Farrah Abraham Accuses Tyler Baltierra Of Cheating With A Man

Farrah Abraham accused Tyler Baltierra of cheating on her Teen Mom OG co-star, Catelynn Lowell, with a man.

For months now, fans of the MTV reality show have been in a panic after rumors surfaced that Baltierra had an extramarital affair. During a Facebook Live broadcast with In Touch weekly, 25-year-old Farrah Abraham, who is appearing on the current season of Marriage Boot Camp with her family, weighed in on the situation.

When asked if she though Tyler cheated, Farrah said: “Yeah probably with a gay guy! Okay, that’s my thought. You need a minute to digest that.”

The mother of one did not elaborate on why she thought that Tyler would have cheated on his wife with a man.

Since the infidelity rumors first surfaced earlier this year, Tyler Baltierra has taken to social media to joke about the situation that he obviously denies.

“Damn it! We really tried keeping that a secret too! Well I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist her/him…idk it was dark and I was drunk,” he tweeted.

Catelynn Lowell also poked fun at the accusation writing, “Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me. He’s busted.”

Both Tyler and Catelynn have found a bit of enjoyment from the cheating claims as they have shared multiple posts online to keep the joke going.

Towards the end of February, mother of two Catelynn Lowell shared a photo of a cocktail on Instagram that she captioned: “Whelp since he’s out cheating.”

Whelp since he’s out cheating A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

Another sarcastic post from Tyler read: “Well it goes both ways. Sometimes I booze while she cheats, sometimes she’ll booze while I cheat. It just depends on the day of the week.”

Even though they have a sense of humor about the situation, Catelynn Lowell’s mother fueled the rumor flames when she took to Facebook to share a message advising her daughter to leave Baltierra.

In December of 2016, Lowell’s mother, April Brockmiller, wrote: “Leave him! Forever! I am great! It’s my child I worry about.”

Catelynn Lowell denied that the messages were referring to her and Tyler, according to Radar Online.

