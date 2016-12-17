Farrah Abraham Talks About ‘Teen Mom OG’ Costar Amber Portwood’s Dramatic Exit From the Show

Amber Portwood is saying goodbye to Teen Mom OG after saying she received unfair treatment. Portwood’s costar Farrah Abraham is now speaking out about her on-camera enemy.

Sad to say but I’m not going to be apart of #Teenmomog.The way I have been portrayed and treated is unfair. @MTV sending all my love💖 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) December 16, 2016

“I’m out of the drama. None of the girls will quit—they like the attention, need the money and their boyfriends need the money too much to quit,” Abraham said to E! News. “I get that Amber is embarrassed of her actions but she flip-flops all the time. She will be right back to filming. This is so dramatic. She could quit and not make it public if she was truly done.”

The day I’m shown some respect by the people I’ve worked with for 8 years is the day I’ll be back. I’ve sacrificed a lot for this show. @MTV — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) December 16, 2016

This comes after Portwood sent out several tweets saying she was done with the series and would no longer return. “Sad to say but I’m not going to be apart of #Teenmomog. The way I have been portrayed and treated is unfair. @MTV sending all my love,” she tweeted.

“If I was treated fairly it wouldn’t be an issue but it’s been nothing but disrespect since the reunion show. Which keeps continuing today,” she said in messages on Twitter.

“Nothing has been dealt with or has made me feel any safer to even move on with people who have continuously hidden things from the network. The day I’m shown some respect by the people I’ve worked with for 8 years is the day I’ll be back. I’ve sacrificed a lot for this show.”

Amber and Farah haven’t always been the best of friends. The two got into a scuffle during a Teen Mom OG reunion show on MTV about comments Farrah made about Amber’s fiancé, Matt Baier, saying he “looks like a pedophile because he’s much older than Amber.”

Producers had to hold both girls back as Amber walked out on stage in a screaming match with her 16 and Pregnant costar.

So what do you think, will we see both moms sharing the screen together this season?

