Farrah Abraham’s Daughter’s Response To Her Grandmother’s Rap Song Is Priceless

Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia, has officially weighed in on her response to her grandmother Debra Danielsen’s rap video. A new clip from MTV dropped on Wednesday afternoon that showed the two of them talking about the hip hop track.

TONIGHT: How does Sophia really feel about Debra’s rap? 😮 pic.twitter.com/nusQBpfMn5 — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 15, 2017

While taking a trip to the candy store, Debra asked her granddaughter if she would like to hear the rap song.

Only seconds after Deb played the new tune, Sophia yelled “Turn it down! Turn it down!”

Debra then explained that she penned a verse for her granddaughter, and then dropped a few of the bars that she wanted Sophia to lay down on the track.

“No that’s too hard,” Sophia said.

At the end of the nearly two minute clip, Sophia then asked for her grandmother’s cell phone and wrote down a hilarious message about the song. Check out the video above.

Another sneak peek from tonight’s episode showed Farrah Abraham and Debra discussing the rap song. As you might imagine, the 25-year-old reality star was not wanting much to do with it at all. In fact, she absolutely obliterated her mother for asking her to get involved.

“I’ve been working really hard on my rap so we are going to fly to Jackson and do that,” Debra said. “And then you know, after you looked at the rap and after you read it and listened to it–”

Farrah Abraham then quickly interrupted her mother by saying: “I actually haven’t listened to the rap. You sent it to me in an email, and I’ve been so damn busy. And I’m tired. And I’m doing all of this stuff that I haven’t been able to do that because I have serious priorities.”

Check out the clip of Farrah talking with her mother about the rap video below:

Debra is catching up with Farrah and discussing the details of her rap video TONIGHT on the “Being Debra” Special at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/JxBGAIzqcl — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 15, 2017

If you’re totally lost, Farrah Abraham’s mother made a hilarious rap video that dropped earlier this week and you absolutely need to see it.

Watch the video here:

OMG! Check out the music video premiere of Debra’s FIRST ever rap song, #DebzOG! 🎶🔥 pic.twitter.com/kkainOT0lE — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 14, 2017

What was your reaction after watching Debra Danielsen’s rap video?

