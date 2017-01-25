Emilio Rivera Shares Throwback Photo With Kurt Sutter, Teases Mayans MC

Sons of Anarchy fans, everyone’s favorite SOA actor just shared a behind the scenes look at the all new FX show Mayans MC. Emilio Rivera took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of him and creator Kurt Sutter on set.

The photo focuses on Rivera and Sutter. Sutter is clearly showing Rivera exactly what he envisioned for the shot. Rivera commented on Sutter’s impressive ability to call the shots on set, which is likely what made SOA so great.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“#Rollout with Shotcaller #Director @sutterink on #Mayanmonday,” Rivera captioned the photos. He then made sure to callout the fact that Sons of Anarchy will be broadcasting in Spanish on NBC Universo every Tuesday night.

Rivera recently helped kick off the Spanish-language premiere of the show on NBC Universo, where he shared about the new spin-off series hitting FX in fall 2017.

“I can tell you that Kurt Sutter has created another hit. Kurt is one of the best writers out there. I am telling you it’s going to be good,” Rivera said.

Up Next: Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Just Slammed Former President Barack Obama, And Donald Trump

Just looking at Rivera’s throwback photo, it’s clear that these two SOA alum work well together, and that is one key aspect to creating such an amazing show as SOA. What’s more, if Rivera is this excited to bring fans Mayans MC, then fans should be just as excited to see it.

Needless to say, we are keeping our eyes on Rivera’s social media for more snapshots of the project in progress.

More: Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals Beautiful Behind The Scenes Photo | Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Wants To Do ‘Crossover’ With The Walking Dead | Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Wishes His Wife ‘Happy Birthday’ In The Best Way Possible

[H/T Instagram, Comicbook]