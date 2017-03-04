Emerald City Recap – No Place Like Home

The episode opens with Ojo’s wife begging the Skinless Man to spare Ojo’s life. Instead of acknowledging her, the skinless man pulls down his skin from the tree and puts it on.

Ozma’s army of witches approaches the City of Oz. Eamonn calls his troops to battle, but the winged monkeys suddenly come alive and spell Ozma’s name in the sky. Ozma and West enter the city and discover that the Wizard is gone. West proceeds to start torturing one of the Wizard’s soldiers, but Ozma asks to spare his life. West initially agrees, but the soldier pulls a knife, so West kills him anyways.

The Wizard approaches his army and finds Dorothy waiting for him. The Wizard tells her to head north to fight Glinda, but she’s horrified to find he’s built an arsenal of weapons.

Ozma and her army approaches the castle, where Eamonn greets him in his full lion’s garb. Ozma is terrified at first (as he killed her parents) and Eamonn explains that he killed her parents only to save his own skin. Eamonn spared Ozma because he realized what he had become: a coward and a murderer. West tells Ozma to kill Eamonn, but Ozma orders the witches to find Eamonn’s family. However, instead of killing Eamonn’s family, Ozma erases all memory of Eamonn from their mind. Ozma then casts Eamonn out of the city, telling him to wander Oz, not as a man but as a beast. West then presents Ozma with her crown, which she reluctantly puts on.

Jack goes a rampage through the Wizard’s camp, but the Wizard tells Jane (who followed Jack trying to stop him) that Jane’s daughter is alive and in Oz. Jane sees Dorothy, but before she can introduce herself as her true mother, a giant swarm of insects appear over the camp, signaling the arrival of Glinda’s witches.

The insects briefly overwhelm the camp, but Dorothy stops them with her gloves. Glinda materializes in the middle of the frozen swarm. Dorothy begs Glinda to return north, but instead Glinda summons Sylvie to destroy Dorothy’s giant. Dorothy retaliates by using the stone giant in Emerald City to destroy the witch’s temple. That causes Glinda and most of the witches to stop, but Sylvie keeps using her magic to destroy the stone giant. The Wizard shoots Sylvie and orders his men to attack the witches. Some of the Wizard’s men also attack Jack and start hacking at him with swords. Dorothy starts going after the Wizard, but Sylvie and the other fallen witches stand up before Dorothy can kill him. Glinda says that only a witch can kill a witch and that she (and the other witches) aren’t the Beast Forever. When the Wizard asks who is, we flash over to the Prison of the Abject where the formerly Skinless Man starts screaming as bat-like wings sprout from his back.

Glinda and her witches arrive at Emerald City, where West introduces her to Ozma. West wants Glinda to return to counseling the royal family, but Glinda wants magic to take over Oz. West begs Glinda to take her rightful place, but before Glinda can give her answer, Oz’s two moons “become one”, signaling the return of the Beast Forever.

Dorothy tells the Wizard to start his vortex machine so they can go back to Earth, but the Wizard tries stalling. When the Wizard asks why Dorothy is so desperate to get home, Dorothy says that her aunt, uncle, and mother are all waiting for her. The Wizard tells Dorothy that her true mother is still in Oz and then tries to destroy the machine. However, Jane shoots the Wizard. Dorothy tries to get the Wizard to start the machine, but he’s either dead (or faking it).

Jane then introduces herself to Dorothy as her real mother and proves it by saying that she gave Dorothy her hand tattoo as a baby. Jane gets the vortex machine to start working and tells Dorothy to get inside. However, Jane closes the door on Dorothy and sends her home, explaining that she’ll always protect Dorothy until the day she dies. As Dorothy heads home in the vortex, the Beast Forever arrives at the Emerald City.

Dorothy wakes up in the wreckage of her “mother’s” trailer. She finds Karen still in the storm shelter near death just as the police arrive.

The next morning, Dorothy tries to eating breakfast, but can’t help but think of her experiences in Oz. Dorothy tries to leave the farmhouse, but Em convinces her to stay and talk about what happened the night before, but all these little things keep reminding Dorothy of Oz. Dorothy walks into the field and finds Toto waiting for her. Lucas appears behind Dorothy. He says that he was sent by her real mother, as Oz needs help fighting the Beast Forever. The episode ends with Lucas saying that it’s time for him to come home as a twister appears off in the distance.