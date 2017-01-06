Ellen DeGeneres Explains Why She Refused To Allow Kim Burrell On Her Show

Ellen DeGeneres and Pharrell Williams discussed singer Kim Burrell’s homophobic remarks during the January 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Burrell worked with Williams on the Hidden Figures soundtrack and was supposed o appear on the show to perform the song, “I See a Victory.” DeGeneres canceled the appearance after a video emerged of Burrell making anti-gay comments during a sermon.

Burrell — a pastor — later discussed the comments she made in a now-deleted Facebook Live video.

“To every person that is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you because God loves you. But God hates the sin in you and me, anything that is against the nature of God. I’m called to do what God called me to do, and that’s it, and I do it with passion,” she said.

“I actually didn’t know her, her name is Kim Burrell. She made a statement she was doing a Facebook Live and she said some very not nice things about homosexuals so I didn’t feel that was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform after she was saying things about me,” DeGeneres told Williams.

“There’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on. There’s no room. I love her, just like I love everybody else and we all got to get used to that,” Williams said.

“We all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world and it only works with inclusion and empathy. it only works that way,” he added.

