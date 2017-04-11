Elizabeth Hurley Spills Out Of Her Top With Latest Bikini Pic

If Elizabeth Hurley got a nickel for every time she posted a photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram, the actress could retire. Unfortunately, capitalism doesn’t work quite like that, because if it didn’t, the global economy would crumble. However, considering Hurley designs her own swimwear and can most likely trick people into thinking buying one of her suits will result in looking as good in one as she does, there’s most likely a strong positive correlation between her bikini posts and her swimwear’s profits. Recently,the actress shared a photo of herself wearing a blue top that could barely contain her assets.

😘😘😘 @elizabethhurleybeach @fregateislandprivate #seychelles A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

There’s an old saying that, in order to back up any sort of outlandish claim, one can instruct another to “put your money where your mouth is,” implying one should back up claims with a financial risk.

When it comes to the 51-year-old actress wanting to remind her fans how good someone can look in one of her bathing suits, Hurley has no problem showing off what the fashionable ensembles can accomplish.

Hurley recently wrapped shooting the third season of the TV show The Royals, which marks a comeback for the actress after years of dormancy.

In the ’90s, Hurley had huge modeling opportunities with some of the world’s biggest brands. The breakthrough came in her 30s, an age at which some models would have already retired.

Hurley used her success in the modeling world to earn herself some acting gigs, with one of the most notable being the James Bond spoof Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. The actress was the quintessential British bombshell whose gorgeous looks were only matched by her charm.

Following a very public separation from then-husband Hugh Grant, Hurley’s career subsided as she moved on with a new husband and began focusing her attention on building a family.

Now that her only son is 15 years old, the actress has not only resumed her acting career, but has also begun exploring new avenues, like designing beachwear.

