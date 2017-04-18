Elizabeth Hurley Practically Pops Out Of Her Tiny Top

Designing swimsuits can be an exhausting ordeal, from creating the concept and putting on the final tweaks on the designs. When it comes time for a vacation, a designer will want to get some rest and relaxation, and what better place to go than the beach? The bonus of designing your own swimwear means you have plenty of options, as Elizabeth Hurley demonstrated in a recent Instagram post.

Meeeoooww @elizabethhurleybeach @fregateislandprivate A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Hurley recently wrapped filming the third season of The Royals, the incredibly popular dramatic series that’s based on the novel “Falling for Hamlet.” The series airs on E!, making it the first scripted series in the show’s history.

On the show, Hurley stars as Queen Helena, a fictional queen who deals with all sorts of drama in her family while also maintaining the demeanor of leadership in the public eye.

The actress’ highly lauded performance in the series comes after years of focusing her attention on her family over her acting career.

Hurley was discovered relatively late in her life, compared to other models who devote their entire life to pursuing the career, landing her first modeling job when she was 29.

Despite being a late-bloomer in the modeling world, she landed a gig with Estée Lauder, which also helped her land many acting roles.

The actress made a name for herself in films like EDtv and Passenger 57, but starring alongside Mike Myers in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery allowed her to show off she was far more than a pretty face, putting her comedic chops on full display.

After starring in a successful series of films, Hurley ran into some personal struggles as her then-husband was involved in a widely publicized sex scandal, which led to the end of the relationship. Hurley re-married and had her only son, enjoying time away from the spotlight.

In 2005, Hurley began designing her own swimsuits when she launched her own clothing line. The 51-year-old regularly stuns social media by modeling the bikinis herself, putting her impressive physique on display. There’s no guarantee the swimwear will make you look like Hurley, but hopefully the outfits make you think you look like her.

