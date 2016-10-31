‘Duck Dynasty’’s Reed Robertson Marries High School Sweetheart in Gorgeous Outdoor Wedding: Photos

Impossible to put into one post all of the wonderful moments of last night, but here are a few. I’ll post more later as I am a very proud and blessed mama!#ReedLovesBrighton #BlessedBlessedBlessed A photo posted by Missy Robertson (@missyduckwife) on Oct 30, 2016 at 12:59pm PDT

Reed Robertson has married his high school sweetheart! Today in an outdoor ceremony the happy couple said “I Do!”

They exchanged vows under a beautiful flower arch in a forest. Brighton, the bride, stunned in a V-cut gown with cap sleeves and a long train. Reed looked very dapper in a navy blue suit, Us Weekly reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

John Luke’s wife Mary Kate Robertson shared a very sweet post of the special occasion,”Congratulations to the newest Robertson couple!!!” she captioned the image. “I love you both so much and am so proud of you and excited for you! Brighton it was quite the honor to stand by you … so thankful to have you as one of my best friends and now cousins!!”

Reed’s mother, Missy, also shared her sentiment of the night,”Impossible to put into one post all of the wonderful moments of last night, but here are a few,” she wrote. “I’ll post more later as I am a very proud and blessed mama! #ReedLovesBrighton #BlessedBlessedBlessed.”

Missy also took photos of their exchange of vows, the cutting of the cake, and a surprising moment when aspiring musician Reed sang for his bride.

The couple has been engaged since last Decemeber when they went on a trip to New York City.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Congratulations to the newest Robertson couple!!! I love you both so much and am so proud of you and excited for you! Brighton it was quite the honor to stand by you…so thankful to have you as one of my best friends and now cousins!!💗💗#reedandbrighton A photo posted by Mary Kate Robertson (@marykaterob) on Oct 30, 2016 at 1:42pm PDT

My wedding date #forever 😍#reedandbrighton A photo posted by Korie Robertson (@bosshogswife) on Oct 30, 2016 at 1:42pm PDT

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.