Drunk Pilot Removed From Cockpit With Three Times Legal Blood Alcohol Limit

37-year-old Miroslav Gronych was removed from the flight he was piloting by his fellow crew when he was found impaired, slumped over in the cockpit. Police reported that when his blood alcohol levels were tested, he had three times the legal limit in his system.

Drunk pilot is removed from plane with ‘THREE TIMES legal alcohol level’ https://t.co/BsCXx6S4Kx — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 2, 2017

Gronych, a Slovakian national in Canada on a work visa, was removed from the Sunwing aircraft bound for Mexico. Before he could get to the cockpit, several employees noticed bizarre and erratic behavior and they alerted the co-pilot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Brazilian Man Goes On Rampage, Killing Ex-Wife, His Son, And Self

Police arrived to deal with Gronych, who was found slumped over in his chair in the cockpit when they arrived. After taking him to the traffic office, two hours later he was still showing severe signs of impairment.

The airline has apologized for the “very unfortunate” incident and Gronych will face charges from Canadian transportation authorities. Luckily, the flight itself faced only minor delays following the incident when another captain took Gronych’s place.

Staff Sergeant Paul Stacey claims that a plane taking off with a drunk pilot would be incredibly difficult, if not impossible. Stacey said, “It had all the potential for a disaster…but the likelihood of a pilot on a major airline like this actually being able to take off when they’re impaired like that is pretty slim because there’s a lot of checks and balances.”

MORE NEWS: Father Files Lawsuit Against Apple, Blaming FaceTime For His Daughter’s Death / Hollywood Signs Changed To Hollyweed

[H/T Daily Mail]