Horrific Convictions Surface About That United Airlines Passenger Who Was Removed From His Flight

The United Airlines passenger that was seen in the viral video being forcefully dragged off of an airplane reportedly has a rather seedy history as a medical doctor.

According to TMZ, Dr. David Dao was “charged in 2005 with 98 felony drug counts for illegally prescribing and trafficking painkillers.”

The prosecutors on the case accused Dao of fraudulently prescribing painkillers such as Percocet, Oxycontin, and hydrocodone.

Other medical board documents showed that Dao would trade drugs for sex. He accepted sexual favors in exchange for reducing the amount that an associate owed him for various drugs.

Dr. Dao was given five years probation after being convicted on 6 felony counts of obtaining drugs by fraud and deceit. He surrendered his license to practice medicine in the state of Kentucky back in February of 2005.

His suspension was lifted in 2015 by the medical board. Dao was allowed to practice once again but with restrictions. In 2016, the board laid down further restrictions and Dao is only able to practice internal medicine one day a week in an outpatient facility.

After the video of the incident surfaced online, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz released a company memo. He claims that the employees did nothing wrong when Dr. Dao was removed from the Chicago plane on Sunday.

“This situation was unfortunately compounded when one of the passengers we politely asked to deplane refused and it became necessary to contact Chicago Aviation Security Officers to help,” the letter read. “While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you, and I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right.”

The security officer that dragged the Dr. Dao off the plane has officially been put on leave, according to THR.

Aviation authorities also released a statement about the situation.

“The incident on United Flight 3411 was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure and the actions of the aviation security officer are obviously not condoned by the Department,” the statement read.

