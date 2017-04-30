Delta Pilot Hits Woman As He Breaks Up Chaotic Brawl

Another airline is in the news again and this time is just as bad as the other events. While attempting to break up a fight between passengers, a Delta pilot appeared to intentionally slap a woman in the face.

The incident happened last week and the footage was captured while passengers were de-boarding the flight in Atlanta. Two women appeared to have a disagreement and got into a physical altercation.

The two women can be seen on the video rolling on the ground of the jetway and pulling at each other’s hair before the pilot intervenes, striking one woman in the face then walking away.

Delta spoke about the incident to TMZ, saying that the pilot was suspended pending an investigation into the brawl, but the airline felt that the pilot acted in accordance with the law. The unnamed pilot has since returned to duty and is back in the skies.

The fight took place on April 21, and reportedly upset some employees who felt the situation wasn’t handled properly because security wasn’t called in.

Delta’s statement, however, reiterated that Atlanta police were on the scene in a timely manner.

They said, “We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation. Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident. The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning”

