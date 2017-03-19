Airline Pilot And Wife Found Dead Of Possible Overdose In Home By Young Children

Ohio police are investigating the deaths of an airline pilot and his wife after their children found them dead in their bed from a potential drug overdose.

The bodies of Brian and Courtney Halye were discovered Thursday morning by their four children when the kids went to check on them because they had to get ready for school and woke to discover their parents hadn’t gotten them up on time.

Reportedly, once the children discovered their parents unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of their bedroom, the oldest, a 13-year-old son, called 911 while his sisters could be heard crying in the background.

He told the 911 operator, “I just woke up and my two parents are on the floor. My sister said they’re not waking up. They’re not breathing… They were very cold.” He also said they looked “pale.”

John Davis, a police officer with the Centerville, Ohio Police Department spoke to reporters about the tragic incident and said that the police did find narcotics paraphernalia at the scene.

Officer Davis went on to speak about the epidemic of people using illegal narcotics saying, “This knows no demographic. It doesn’t matter how much you make or where you live or how education you are. It crosses every line, and that’s probably what’s most frustrating. It is an unfortunate reality in the world we live in right now. I can’t put it into words. It’s hard to imagine as a parent, as a police officer, as just a person. It’s just hard to comprehend.”

According to reports, Courtney was a Type 1 diabetic and also suffered a long-time drug addiction. Her mother once called to police out of fear that she may commit suicide due to her narcotic addiction, telling authorities that her daughter was “hooked on drugs.” Brian is also said to have been concerned for Courtney’s well-being, having once had to break down the door to their house and finding her with two guns in her hands. Thankfully they were not loaded.

Brian was a pilot for Spirit Airlines, and his last flight was said to be on March 10th. The airline released a statement saying that they conduct “random alcohol and drug tests on all employees, immediately terminating employment if any employee tests positive.”

