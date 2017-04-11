This Picture Of Dream Kardashian Proves She Looks Just Like Daddy Rob

Despite all the turmoil between Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna, there’s one thing that brings the two together: their daughter Dream. The proud parents each fill their social media feeds with pictures of their five-month-old daughter each week, with this one being no different.

Somebody is awake woohoo 🤘🤘 look at that face lol 😇 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Rob posted the above short of Dream in her crib on Sunday with more than 400,000 people admiring the infant’s cuteness in one day.

Dream is seen wearing a pink, dress-like pajamas in her crib lined with cartoon elephants. Most notably, her adorable face is a spitting image of Kardashian.

“Somebody is awake woohoo,” he captioned the pic. “look at that face lol 😇”

But that’s not the only time Dream’s dad showed her off this week. He also shared an adorable, near-bedtime shot of the infant playing in a baby walker a few days ago.

However, in honor of Dream turning five-months-old he decided to share a throwback photo of the day she was born.

Today our baby is 5 months old 😍🙌 This is my favorite picture of Dream and her Mama ! Best time of my life was being in the hospital for days with my babies 🙂 Woot woot ‼️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

In the touching photo, Blac Chyna is seen cradling Dream from a hospital bed on what was one of the couple’s happiest days.

Rob captioned the photo, “Today our baby is 5 months old 😍🙌 This is my favorite picture of Dream and her Mama ! Best time of my life was being in the hospital for days with my babies 🙂 Woot woot ‼️”

Since Rob and Chyna split in December, the two have been in a battle for custody of Dream. There’s no word on when an agreement could come to frtuition, but hopefully the two can settle on something soon.

