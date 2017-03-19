Drake Admits To Sending Drunk Text To Ex Jennifer Lopez

Drake just can’t seem to get over his time spent with Jennifer Lopez.

The rapper premiered his highly-anticipated More Life playlist on OVO Sound Radio Saturday, but it’s a particular shout out featured in one of the 22 tracks that had people buzzing.

The first song on the More Life mixtape titled Free Smoke mentions Drake’s tendency to drunk text his former lovers.

“I drunk text J. Lo / Old numbers so I bounce back / Boy Wonder gotta bounce back,” Drake rapped, which alludes to the fact that J.Lo and Drake don’t necessarily have each other’s updated phone numbers anymore.

In early December the duo sparked rumors of a romance after Drake attended two of Lopez’s Las Vegas concerts back-to-back. The two shared intimate dinners to sharing cozy snaps on social media leading people to assume the two were an item. But it ended as soon as it began.

Lopez has since rebounded with retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez. In the days it was confirmed that J.Lo and A-Rod officially dating, they’ve enjoyed a private getaway to the Bahamas and most recently spent time in Miami with Rodriguez’s sister.

“Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time,” a source told E! News last week. “They went from zero to 100 really quick.”

Other artists featured on More Life include Kanye West, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Young Thug and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

