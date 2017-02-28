A ‘Doorway To Hell’ Has Reportedly Been Discovered

No, you’re not reading a tag-line for a new horror film. Scientists have discovered an actual mouth of hell, in Siberia. You can put away your Slayer records and Necromicon’s, however, because this “hellmouth” is merely identified as such because it’s a deep pit of methane gas.

The Batgaika crater, or “doorway to the underworld,” as it’s called by the local Yakutianians, is considered to be one of the biggest of an increasing number of craters that are collapsing across the Siberia.

As the crater collapses, the ice underneath the surface turns to slush and the aforementioned methane gas. On the upside, however, this reveals eons of climate change in that area, along with petrified forests and long-buried animal carcasses. Among the remains found were musk ox, ancient mammoth, and they even discovered a horse believed to be around 4,400-years-old.

The crater is about a half-mile-wide and roughly 275-foot-deep. As the ice around the edges melts away, scientists say that the crater is showing evidence of growing at the rate of about 30 to 100 ft a year. They also believe that it’s getting deeper as well.

A study from the Quarternary Research science journal suggests that the layers of the crater’s insides are revealing important archaic climate data. What this does is show researchers the gradual changes in climate over a span of thousands of years. Scientists are hopeful that this will help them better anticipate what could happen to our climate in the coming decades.

Julian Murton, a professor from the University of Sussex, said that it appears to have been around 10,000 years ago that the Siberian area experienced the last great formation of “hellsmouth” craters, which would have been when our Earth awaking from the previous ice age.

There are forest-bed remnants that sit on top of a more ancient landscape which had heavily eroded. Professor Murton said of this, “This was probably when permafrost thawed in a past episode of climate warming.”

Interestingly, the greenhouse gas levels in our atmosphere were significantly lower back then. Modern estimates suggest that back then Back then, the saturation was roughly 280 parts per million of CO2. Today that level is closer to 400 parts per million of CO2.

While there’s luckily no need to worry about demons or hell-hounds escaping from the craters, scientists do believe it’s a side-effect of climate change, which they believe could result in a whole other arsenal of problems.

