Donald Trump’s Inauguration Poster Has A Massive Typo On It

President Donald Trump has released his new Inauguration Poster, but there is one huge mistake. The official image has an obvious typo in it.

The official poster shows a quote from Donald Trump overlaying an image of the former Apprentice star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The poster reads: “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach.”

The phrase should read that “no challenge is too great,” but clearly someone forgot to spell check the image.

Twitter users were quick to point out the error shortly after the poster was shared on the Internet.

Reports surfaced on Monday morning that the poster that included that misspelling has since been removed from the online store of the Library of Congress, according to TIME.

Library spokeswoman Gayle Osterburg addressed the issue saying that the marketing materials for the poster came from a third party vendor.

“The item itself does not contain the error,” Osterburg said.

This isn’t the first time that Donald Trump’s administration has come under fire for careless spelling errors. On Sunday, the Department of Education posted a tweet that was meant to honor W.E.B. Du Bois, but instead wrote his name as “W.E.B. DeBois.”

In addition to this mishap, Donald Trump celebrated Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on Sunday. However, he posted the photo with a quote wrongly attributed to the 16th president according to The Hill.

The billionaire real estate mogul wrote on Instagram: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Abraham Lincoln!!!”

The quote on the photo read: “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Abraham Lincoln!!! A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:51am PST

As it turns out, the quote actually came from a 1947 book advertisement about aging written by Dr. Edward Stieglitz.

What was your reaction after seeing this typo in Donald Trump’s Inauguration poster?

Up Next: CeeLo’s Golden Grammy Outfit Gets Photoshopped Into Trump’s House, Hilarity Ensues | Meryl Streep Finally Fires Back At Donald Trump Over Golden Globes Insults | Dominican Newspaper Publishes Photo of Alec Baldwin as Trump

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Twitter: The Hill, TIME, The Hill]