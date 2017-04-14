Donald Trump Jr. Insults LGBT University Students Over Chik-Fil-A

Donald Trump Jr. is not often associated with championing equal rights.

And he never seems to miss an opportunity to remind us of that fact, even when the situation is not particularly relevant to him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Taking a break from his demanding schedule of running the Trump business empire and hunting exotic animals, DTJ publicly commented on the students of Pittsburgh’s Duquesne University protesting the arrival of a Chick-fil-A franchise on their campus.

The eldest Trump son tweeted, “Luckily these students wont [sic] likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives… Oh Wait #triggered.”

#triggered indeed.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was prepared with a couple of well-written rebuttals.

@DonaldJTrumpJr Super cool of you to take some time off from grifting to tweet about them. Thanks for your leadership. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 13, 2017

The reason the University of Pennsylvania graduate’s ill-timed, grammatically incorrect tweet didn’t land with the comedic glory he’d hoped, is because these students were protesting the fast-food chain because of its poor record of support for the LGBTQ community.

Maybe “poor record” is the wrong term. “Complete lack” is probably more accurate.

In Chick-fil-A’s defense, however, in 2012 they did announce they would no longer donate to groups that are anti-LGBTQ rights. So that’s something.

Still though, even if DTJ opposes LGBTQ rights himself, and there is currently no evidence that he does, it still seems a bit unnecessary for him to publicly ridicule people simply for exercising their right to peaceful protest.

Earlier this week, the junior Trump responded to rumors that he may run for governor of New York in 2018 by saying, “I am not running in 2018.”

He continued, “Maybe someday. It’s not something I’m doing now. But you never know, it’s fascinating stuff.”

There you go, New Yorkers. The fate of Donald Trump Jr.’s political career may one day rest in your hands. Good luck with that.

More News:

[H/T: NewNowNext]