Donald Trump Creepily Laughs About Being A ‘Sexual Predator’ On Howard Stern

In 2006, Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump made an appearance on the Howard Stern Show alongside his daughter, Ivanka.

During the interview, the topic of sex was brought up by the host.

“Donald do you ever discuss sex with your daughter?” Stern said, after asking a 24-year-old Ivanka if she was “still a virgin.”

“No,” Trump said before Stern continued to prod him about the subject.

“Donald, seriously…You know about sexual predators and things like that,” Stern said.

“You are one!” co-host Robin Quivers then said.

The 70-year-old real estate mogul shrugged his shoulders and then said “That’s true” two times.

The interaction was seemingly harmless at the time. However, in light of the fact that several women have now come forwarded accusing Mr. Trump of sexual assault, the moment is not being taken in such a playful tone anymore.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump vehemently denied the allegations during a campaign event in West Palm Beach, Florrida. The former Apprentice star insisted that the allegations were completely false and he said that he never groped or sexually assaulted anyone in the past, according to the New York Post.

“Horrible people. Horrible, horrible liars,” Trump said.

Since the Access Hollywood video surfaced last week showing Mr. Trump making lewd comments about women during a hot mic moment, the footage has cast doubt on the Presidential nominee’s treatment of women and attitudes towards sex in recent weeks. Some celebrities have even been compelled to share their own sexual assault stories in response.

