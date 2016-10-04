Dog Goes To Town On Cobra In Backyard

This might just be the most bad a** dog we have ever seen!

When a terrier breed dog confronted a king cobra snake that had somehow slipped into the homeowner’s backyard, the situation could have ended badly for either animal. However, in this case, the snake likely had no idea that this dog was a lightning quick assassin.

The pup circled the large cold-blooded creature several times while growling at it, and never taking its eyes off the undesired visitor.

The king cobra was clearly on high alert, but this fearless terrier was too quick to fend off. In a swift maneuver, the dog snatched the snake and viciously tore through it with its teeth. The terrier did this several more times until it was convinced that the king cobra was dead.

OMG Look At This One shared the insane footage on Facebook with the caption: “BRAVE DOG.”

Since posting the video on Facebook, the crazy clip has received over 362k views, 1.6k likes, and more than 8k shares. Some viewers, however, were not very thrilled after watching the video.

One Facebook user named Paulette Larmond commented: “I don’t care what breed of dog this is…Adults stand there grinning and video taping when this poor dog could have been bitten by a SNAKE!!! For all I know he might have got bitten…Not amused…”

Another Facebook user named Susan Townsend wrote: “This is awful. Why would you put your dog in harms way. Why let your dog injure a snake that made its way to the wrong place. This is just wrong.”

Do you think the dog owner was right to let their dog square off against the venomous snake?

[H/T Facebook: OMG Look at This One]