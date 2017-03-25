Wild African Cat Found Roaming New Jersey Streets

It’s not uncommon to see a few stray cats and dogs wandering around your city. It’s not even rare to see deer, raccoons, ducks, or various other woodland creatures.

What is uncommon, however, is to discover that there is a wild African feline wandering around unsupervised.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That’s what the citizens of Paterson, New Jersey had to deal with when they noticed a Savannah cat hanging around with no human attending to it.

One person said, “I cannot believe what I see … and I saw it’s not a regular cat, I don’t know what it is,” and another stated, “That is not a regular cat, that is something like a puma.”

Lysa DeLaurentis, an animal control officer in Paterson, said, “Just look at it, it looks like a wild cat from Africa, so I think they should have to have a license for it.”

Savannah cats are an exotic crossbreed between regular domestic cats and a Serval, which is a breed of wild cat found only in Africa. They are also not dangerous.

The cat had to be tranquilized by animal control to be caught and is reportedly being looked after by caretakers at the Wanaque’s Wildlife Freedom animal rescue until somebody claims it with proof of ownership.

One resident told reporters that he believed he knew who the cat belongs to and that it jumped out that person’s window, but when the reporters reached out to the man who allegedly owns it he hung up the phone on them.

Luckily for the cat, it was found by someone kind enough to make sure it got the proper care it needs.

More News:

[H/T: People Pets]