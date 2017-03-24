Woman Finds Creepy Snake-Like Organism That Recoils When Touched

The most bizarre creature on the planet has been discovered and it will freak you out!

The Internet has been in a frenzy ever since Santa Fe, Argentina woman posted photos online documenting the moment when she found a frightening organism that looked like a double-headed snake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The rough skinned animal was about four inches long and appeared to have the head of a serpent. 46-year-old Luján Eroles discovered the creepy crawler in her courtyard, according to Daily Mail.

“I had never seen anything like it, it was just like a snake and its eyes were so strange,” Eroles said. “I looked down and I encountered the strange animal, fear struck me knowing that it could have been poisonous.”

“We all thought it was a mutant animal, which is why we filmed it and put it online for people to give us their opinions,” Eroles said.

Eroles posted a photo of the strange creature on her Facebook page. Since posting on social media, Eroles’ videos and photos have racked up more than 179k shares and over 5.8k likes.

Thousands of interested viewers took to the comments section to spout theories about what the peculiar animal might be.

“I think its a deformed creature,” Robert Moore wrote. “This planet is sooo old that it gives everything a chance to reconstruct into something else. One thing for sure it’s not a caterpillar because it has no legs.”

Another user named Fernando Garcia wrote: “This may be the head of a viper.”

Several commenters have suggested that animal is an Elephant Hawk-Moth caterpillar. Ms. Eroles seems to agree with this hypothesis.

Eroles shared the pictures and video on Facebook with the caption: “CAN SOMEBODY TELL ME WHAT THIS IS???? Two heads, three eyes and weird skin.”

“We did an extensive Google search on the subject and several people told us that it was a caterpillar which will become a butterfly,” she said. “The reason it was in my courtyard was because it was feeding off vines near my house, and it was camoflouged to look like a form of viper to scare off predators.”

How would you have reacted if you encountered this creepy caterpillar?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]