DL Hughley Gets Slammed After Shameful Debbie Reynolds Tweet

Comedian D.L. Hughley can be added to the list of celebrities and companies who have tweeted out offensive and insensitive tributes over the last 48 hours in response to the deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

Hughley tweeted a response to the death of the later star Debbie Reynolds, who died one day after her daughter, Fisher. The comedian is now facing backlash from fans on his twitter account. Many of the responses to the tweet comment on just how insensitive it is – and not just in relation to Reynolds.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama’s don’t die cuz they kids do!They cry and say God don’t make no mistakes! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) December 29, 2016

“Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama’s don’t die cuz they kids do! They cry and say God don’t make no mistakes!” He tweeted.

One user said, “As a human being you could have more compassion. As a father, you could have more heart. As a comedian, you should have a seat.” To which the comedian simply defended himself by saying that as a comedian he should just say what he sees.

Another user pointed out that Hughley wasn’t only being insensitive towards the recent death of the mother and daughter actresses, and the family members they left behind, but he was also being insensitive to all of the black mothers out there who have lost their own children over the years.

Up Next: Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Mended Their Difficult Relationship Before The End

“@RealDLHughley somehow you have managed to trivialize the death of beloved phenoms and the pain of black mothers who lost their kids.”

Hughley didn’t respond to that user, though many other did and agreed that Hughley stepped out of line. Many others followed saying that his “comedian” excuse by no means excuses his statements or his behavior in this case.

After the death of Fisher, both Cinnabon and actor Steve Martin have deleted tweets that people found offensive to the late actress.

Do you think Hughley’s joke went too far this time?

More: Todd Fisher Shares Drawing of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher in Heaven | Fans Respond To Debbie Reynolds’ Tragic Death | Hollywood Reacts To Carrie Fisher’s Death | Twitter Hoax Claims Queen Elizabeth Is Dead