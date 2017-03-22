Disturbing Leaked Video Show ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Danielle Bregoli Fighting With Mother

Tonight an all-new video of 13-year-old girl Danielle Bregoli (or more famously known as the “Cash me outside girl”) is seen getting into a physical altercation with her mom!

Bregoli quickly grew to fame after her appearance on The Dr. Phil show, where she was openly disrespectful to her mother. Her actions and the stuff she said went viral with Internet celebrities making songs with her and about her but also appearing in popular social media stars short skits.

We’re not exactly sure who shot the video or how it made it to the Internet, but we can assume it was someone close to the mother and daughter.

Neither Bregoli or her mother have spoken out against since the video hit the web.

Bregoli’s last post to Instagram is of her in Los Angeles enjoying some time on a rollercoaster with friends.



In the video she is seen making faces at the camera until the rollercoaster takes a drop then she screams and clutches her friends arm until the ride slows down. She captioned the short video: “LA IS AIGHT.”

🎢🎡🏖🏝 …LA IS AIGHT 🚀 A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

