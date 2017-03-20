Disney’s Live-Action Take On The Lion King Begins Production Soon

Oprah Winfrey once famously stated, “You get a reboot! And you get a reboot! Everybody gets a reboot!”

Actually, that’s not exactly how the quote goes, but it’s getting more and more accurate every day. It’s also a part of the Walt Disney Company’s overall film production strategy moving forward, as they continue to mine their animation library for live-action reboots.

In the wake of Beauty and the Beast‘s record-smashing box office debut this weekend, news of another classic remake has begun to pick up.

After it was announced that James Earl Jones would reprise his role alongside newcomer Donald Glover in the new Lion King film, now word has come out that production of the film will begin in May.

There’s no word on whether the Han Solo film will have wrapped principal photography by then. It’s possible, but unlikely.

But it’s not like Disney doesn’t have all of this figured out, being that they own Lucasfilm and all. Maybe Glover is only lending his voice to the project, and they’ll pay a more experienced mo-cap actor or even an animal wrangler to provide Simba’s live-action interpretation.

Now that production on the Lion King has finally started to gain some steam, expect announcements regarding Disney’s live-action reboots of The Emperor’s New Groove, Brother Bear, Atlantis, Treasure Planet, and Home on the Range anytime soon.

Who knows, maybe when they’re done they’ll start working through the Pixar library. Live-action Cars, anybody?

The Lion King live-action remake currently has no release date.

