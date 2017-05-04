Demi Moore’s Daughter Rumer Willis Featured In Racy Bathtub Scene On ‘Empire’

Rumer Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, was featured in a racy lesbian sex scene on the latest episode of Fox’s hit drama Empire.

The 28-year-old actress portrays a talented musician who is battling addiction on the series. In one of the show’s steamiest moments, Rumer and her co-star Serayah McNeil (Tiana) engaged in a makeout scene in a bubble-filled bathtub before initiating a threesome with Hakeem, played by Bryshere Y. Gray.

The scene got NSFW after a Rumer’s character began flirting with Tiana in the tub. In a raunchy display, the ladies locked lips with nothing but bubbles covering their modesty.

Hakeem then strips down and joins in the action. He made out with both Rumer and Serayah before the scene ended.

Judging by her social media accounts, Rumer Willis was totally thrilled to lock down the role in Empire. She took to Instagram last week to unleash a clip of one of her musical numbers on the show.

“That moment when all your dreams come true…so grateful so thankful,” she captioned the video.

Rumer Willis is one of three daughters of Hollywood A-listers Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. Her two younger sisters are 25-year-old Scout, and 23-year-old Tallulah.

At the end of April, Rumer shared an adorable photo from her childhood to explain the values that her parents instilled in her from the time she was a little kid.

She shared the snap with the caption: “This girl isn’t afraid of anything, she loves with her whole heart and doesn’t apologize for being a nerd or following the beat of her own drum. She is unapologetically her sparkly self. Some days it’s good to remind myself that that is me…and show her all the love she deserves.”

