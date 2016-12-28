Debbie Reynolds Breaks Silence After Daughter Carrie Fisher’s Death

Hollywood has lost one of its greatest icons with the loss of Carrie Fisher and no one is more aware of her profound loss than Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds.

After Fisher’s daughter’s publicist announced the heartbreaking news on Tuesday morning. In the wake of the news the Star Wars actress’s fans, friends and costars have been flooding social media with tributes to the groundbreaking Hollywood icon.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fisher’s mother added her voice to those tributes, taking a moment while mourning to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Reynolds wrote on Facebook. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

Reynolds had been by her daughter’s side since she suffered a heart attack last week. She had been keeping fans updated on the 60-year-old’s health progress.

This story first appeared at Womanista.