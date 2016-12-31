Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher To Be Honored With TV Specials

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will be honored this weekend with tribute programming and various TV specials dedicated to the late actresses.

The world was shocked earlier this week when Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher died, and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away the following day. In order to pay homage to the Hollywood mother-daughter duo,

From 5 p.m. to midnight on December 30, Logo will be airing a Will & Grace marathon including 12 episodes and two encores. In the series, Reynolds portrayed Debra Messing’s on-screen mother.

Following the Will & Grace marathon, the special episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race featuring Reynolds, in which she appeared as a guest judge, will be play at midnight on December 31.

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will be running a 24-hour marathon of Debbie Reynolds movies on January 27. Most notably, her work in the 1952 classic Singin in the Rain will be broadcast at 6 p.m., so be sure to set a reminder for that.

Check out the full January 27 Debbie Reynolds movie marathon below:

6:00 a.m. – It Started With A Kiss (1959)

7:45 a.m. – Bundle of Joy (1956)

9:30 a.m. – How The West Was Won (1963)

12:30 p.m. – The Tender Trap (1955)

2:30 p.m. – Hit The Deck (1955)

4:30 p.m. – I Love Melvin (1953)

6:00 p.m. – Singin’ In The Rain (1952)

8:00 p.m. – The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964)

10:30 p.m. – The Mating Game (1959)

12:30 a.m. – The Catered Affair (1956)

2:15 a.m. – The Singing Nun (1965)

4:00 a.m. – How Sweet It Is! (1968)

Since Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynold’s deaths, celebrities and fans alike have been taking to social media to pay homage to the fallen stars. Most recently, Reynold’s son, Todd Fisher, shared a heartfelt drawing of his mother and sister.

Be sure to check out the Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds HBO special airing two months early.

Are you going to watch Singin’ in the Rain on TCM on January 27?

