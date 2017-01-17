Dax Shepard Shares Throwback Photo of Him and Kristen Bell to Mark Their Nine-Year Relationship

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell will always be relationship goals.

Shepard shared an adorable photo of him and Bell back when they first started dating to mark their nine-year relationship and four-year marriage.

Bell looks adorable in a pair of dark denim overalls as she sits on Shepard’s lap on a couch.

“9 years ago. And unfortunately, that bottom lip isn’t from injections, it’s Skoal,” he said. “That’s right, I landed @kristenanniebell while in the throes of a nasty dip habit. Thanks for being an optimist, honey.”

Fast forward nearly a decade and the two share two beautiful children, 3-year-old Lincoln Shepard and 2-year-old Delta Bell Shepard.

In a 2015 interview with Bustle, she said, “I need to remind people that you don’t just find one person and then it’s all peaches and cream for the rest of your life. Marriage and a relationship is hard work, and it’s a lot of compromise. But if you compromise a lot, it’s worth it.”

At the 2017 Golden Globes, the couple chatted with E! News saying they try and mix their personal and professional lives without all the drama. “He wrote me in as his sort of trashy, estranged wife. It’s a very fun part. He likes me to be a real jerk,” she said of the upcoming movie CHiPs. “I write her weird roles and she has to act them out,” Shepard chirped in.

Congrats to the happy couple!

