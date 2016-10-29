David S. Pumpkins Added to Classic Horror Films

I’m, David Pumpkins! Any questions?!

Last weekend, multiple Oscar-winner Tom Hanks (Sully, Inferno) hosted Saturday Night Live for the ninth-time, and even though he hasn’t hosted the sketch-comedy program in a decade, he delivered another comedic gem.

The episode, which featured Lady Gaga as the musical guest, had plenty of memorable moments, such as Hanks’s opening monologue, where he perfectly assumed his America’s Dad mantle, giving a jittery America the father-son pep talk it so desperately needed; “Black Jeopardy,” which featured Hanks as a blue collar Trump-supporter named Doug who, against all odds, excels at the game and wins over the host and his fellow contestants; and the cold open poking fun at Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s third and final debate. But the best of the bunch has to be the zany “Haunted Elevator” sketch — though most people refer to it as “David Pumpkins.”



In the same vein as last season’s “FBI Simulator,” a sketch that featured Seinfeld co-creator Larry David as the orange-suited and donut-loving Kevin Roberts and was also written by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, “Haunted Elevator” is wonderfully absurd, filled with random humor. It begins with a couple, played by Beck Bennett and Kate McKinnon, getting on a Halloween-themed elevator ride that features ‘100 Floors of Frights.’ The first two floors have traditional scares; however, when they get to the third floor, they meet David S. Pumpkins (Hanks), a goofy-grinning weirdo in a pumpkin-patterned suit and accompanied by two poppin’-and-freakin’ skeletons. The encounter leaves the couple puzzled and with lots of questions that go unanswered.



Taking advantage of the internet sensation, BuzzFeed’s Jesse McLaren has now added David S. Pumpkins and his dancing-skeletons to classic horror films, such as The Shining (1980), Halloween (1978), Insidious (2010), The Grudge (2004), and The Ring (2002). Check it out in the tweet below.



