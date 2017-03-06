Netflix Releases First Photos From David Ayer’s Bright

Netflix is taking a big leap into the world of film distribution, and this December will see the studio debut their largest-scale film to date.

Bright, directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, Fury), is taking the future of crime-fighting to a whole new level. Will Smith and Joel Egerton star in the film as police officers in an alternate-version of reality, one in which many creatures walk the Earth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The movie looks like an awesome mix of Training Day, The Matrix, and Lord Of The Rings, and Netflix has just debuted its first official photos.

The three images the studio release depict a gritty future, and prove that Will Smith’s mustache from Independence Day never went out of style. It’s also crazy to see Joel Egerton in his full-on Orc outfit.

Check out the gallery below for a full-look at all of the brand new images.

If you think Bright looks awesome, be sure to rate it on our ComicBook.com Anticipation Rankings at the bottom of this article.

Bright will be released on Netflix this December 2017.

Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds.Ward, a human (Will Smith), and Jakoby, an orc (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it.Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a young female elf and a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.

The Netflix original film stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Olivieri, and Kenneth Choi.

The film is directed by David Ayer and written by Max Landis.David Ayer, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless serve as producers.

[Embed id=58576]Bright[/Embed]