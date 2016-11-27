Dark Secrets Revealed About Both Twin Sisters After One Of Them Murdered

A former boyfriend of Alexandria Duval, recently arrested for the alleged murder of her twin sister, revealed that the pair had a tumultuous relationship, having witnessed violent conflicts on multiple occasions.

Authorities say Alexandria Duval was behind the wheel when their SUV plunged about 200 feet, killing her sister. https://t.co/GsiPTGsE25 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) November 18, 2016

Keith Weiss dated Alexandria, then named Ann Dadow, for six months over ten years ago, but he vividly remembers the toxic relationship she had with her sister, then named Alison. The sisters changed their names to Alexandria and Anastasia Duval, respectively, in 2014.

“They would really get into it,” Weiss told PEOPLE magazine. “I remember this one time, the three of us were at the mall, and Ann smacked Alison in the back of the head. Hard. They raged. They went back and forth with each other, pulling hair, pinching each other…it was as if they had blocked everything out around them.”

Alexandria has been indicted for the death of her twin sister, with eyewitnesses claiming to have seen the twins in an SUV in Hawaii arguing intensely with one another and having seen Anastasia pulling Alexandria’s hair. The SUV drove off a cliff, with Alexandria suffering numerous injuries and leaving Anastasia dead.

Alexandria was previously charged with the murder and cleared by the judge, but new, unspecified evidence has presented itself, leading to the most recent arrest.

Weiss noted multiple occasions where the twins began intense arguments. “The first time, Ann was driving, and they just started fighting,” Weiss said. “She let go of the wheel and they were going back and forth with each other, oblivious to the obvious danger and the other cars around us. She almost lost control of the car.”

Following an incident where the twins asked Weiss to stop to get wine, he broke off the relationship. When he refused to follow their request, Weiss admits, “I didn’t want to stop, and Ann, she started kicking my hands…kicking them off of the steering wheel. Alison was kicking the windows and they were screaming, ‘I want you to stop!’ I told them, ‘You’re going to end up killing us.’ They didn’t care.”

These events took place in Florida, but when the twins move to Utah and began teaching yoga classes, it sounds like the toxicity continued. A former yoga student noticed how off-putting their chemistry was, recalling, “They were teaching at the same time, speaking over one another really fast: ‘Do this, lift your arm, lower your left arm.’ It was honestly one of the most bizarre yoga experiences I had ever had. They were giving instructions that didn’t seem to be making much sense to me and at the same time, they were both assisting me. It was a very unusual experience in the yoga community…I’m sure any regular practitioner or teacher would agree.”

Duvall has not yet been extradited from New York and her lawyer has not commented on the recent arrest.

[H/T People]