Teacher’s Sex Scandal Revealed After Cheating On One Student With Another

A former Texas high school teacher pleaded guilty to two felony counts of having an improper relationship with a student.

Haeli Noelle Wey met the student in June 2015 at a Christian students’ program he attended. She then accompanied his family on a trip to Africa where their relationship became physical.

The victim told police they had sex more than 10 times after their return from Africa. But he said he called a time out on the relationship after Wey went on a hiking trip with another student.

According to CBS News, the teacher and her second victim had sex during the hike and the word got out.

When the first victim heard, he told his parents about his relationship with Wey, which prompted the parents to call the police.

Its alleged that the teacher and her second victim were in touch through social media since the start of the 2015 school year.

Arresting papers make reference to a series of text messages where Wey invited the victim for a hike and then asks him to delete the messages. Court documents say a witness found the exchange on the victim’s phone and alert the authorities, who then got the full story from the teenager.

Wey, who taught math at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, has pleaded guilty to two charges over the scandal. The prosecutor is recommending 10 years of deferred adjudication probation, but a judge will have to sign off on the probation recommendation. Wey will not have to register as a sex offender.

The students were 17, the local age of consent, but Texas law says it’s always illegal for teachers and students to have sex.

Wey, who was 28-years-old at the time, will be sentenced on March 10.

