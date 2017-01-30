Dangerous ‘Salt and Ice Challenge’ Burns Kids

A new trend is hitting the internet and it may be targeting your teenager.

The game is called the “salt and ice challenge” and could potentially send you to the hospital with severe burns or even permanent damage to your body.

In the challenge, you mix salt and ice together and then put it on your skin. Then, the pain sinks in and you see just how long you can handle it before taking it off of your arm.

Mixing the two components essentially will lower the temperature of the ice and could result in frostbite.

However, this hasn’t stopped kids from posting their battle wounds on Instagram to show that they have survived the #saltandicechallenge

According to Scary Mommy, there is a video featuring kids doing the challenge on their tongues. Most teenagers who do this challenge are undoubtedly left with first and second degree burns, with some being hospitalized for third degree burns and permanent nerve damage — ouch!

I didn’t learn my lesson from the eraser challenge and the salt and ice challenge #eraserchallenge #saltandicechallenge #scars. This was after the photo I posted after this A photo posted by JohnathanPeterson (@demoncake27) on Sep 2, 2016 at 11:12am PDT

While the trend isn’t anything new, it’s a craze that is unfortunately circulating due in part to the internet. The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children in the United Kingdom sent out a warning to parents this week asking them to watch their children’s behaviors and warn them of the risks involved with this challenge.

So, I did the salt and ice challenge today because I’m an idiot. :/ #saltandice #challenge #saltandicechallenge A video posted by Tarynn Stacy (@little_t_tarynn) on May 26, 2015 at 3:10pm PDT

