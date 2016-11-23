‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 23 Winner Revealed

Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy are bringing home the mirror ball trophy!

During Tuesday night’s finale, the popular dancing duo was crowned the champion of season 23 of Dancing With the Stars!

Sharna Burgess and James Hinchcliffe had to settle for second place, while third place went to Calvin Johnson and Lindsay Arnold, who looked happy just to be up there.

The final three contestants were race car driver James Hinchcliffe, former NFL player Calvin Johnson Jr. and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez. During Monday night’s part one finale, the dancers performed a redemption dance along with a freestyle. All three of the finalists received a perfect score on their freestyle as the judges sang their praises.

This season was filled with such amazing talent and the finale was just as good! There were musical performances from former contestants, holiday dances and the return of the beloved cast of season 23!

Jana Kramer even took the stage in the middle of a holiday set to sing her own song as the cast looked back on some of their favorite moments of this season.

Congratulations to the lucky winners!

