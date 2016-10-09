Consumer Alert: Nestle Recalls Drumstick Ice Cream Cones

Nestlé is recalling their fan-favorite drumstick ice cream cones due to a possible health risk.

The company says this is a voluntary recall consisting of it’s 16-count variety pack and 24-count vanilla packs. The company is taking dramatic measures for consumer safety after the machines in the factory tested positive for listeria monocytogenes; However, none of the cones themselves tested positive for LM and there have been no reported illnesses.

LM can be fatal for young children and elderly people if consumed, but individuals may show flu like symptoms such as: high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

If you have purchased one of the affected products you can contact Nestlé at 1-800-681-1676 or the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.

This story first appeared at Womanista.