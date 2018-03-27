Connie Britton to Star in Bravo Series ‘Dirty John’

Less than a week after 9-1-1 finished its first season, star Connie Britton has already found a new role. She will star in Bravo‘s upcoming Dirty John, which is already guaranteed two seasons.

According to Deadline, the anthology series is based on the true crime podcasts and articles by Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first season will focus on John Meehan, whose romance with interior designer and single mom Debra Newell turned into a relationship with secrets, denial and manipulation.

In a December 2017 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Newell said she felt guilty for marrying Meehan and putting the lives of her children in danger. Newell’s daughter, Terra, killed Meehan in self-defense in 2016.

Britton will star as Newell in the first season and has signed on to star and executive produce with writer Alexandra Cunningham (Chance), and Richard Suckle and Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. Los Angeles Times Studios’ Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen and Chris Argentieri are also executive producing.

Bravo picked up Dirty John for two seasons in January, long before Britton joined.

Britton previously starred in the first season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, earning her an Emmy nomination. She worked with Murphy again on Fox’s 9-1-1, which finished its first season on Wednesday. She only signed to star in the first season as Abby, but she is now in talks to guest star in season two.

“Connie and I are talking about her coming back. Connie had just come off Nashville, and she didn’t want to do another show right away,” Murphy told Deadline. “I said, ‘Well, why don’t you just do a one year deal,’ so Connie has a one-year deal, and we all knew that going in. But the show has become such a success, successes are good, and Connie and I both realize that, so we’re talking about her coming back in some capacity to season two if we can make her deal work.”

Murphy said there will be new characters added, and hopes Britton will “definitely be a part” of season two.

Britton is best known for her roles in Nashville and Friday Night Lights. She has a Golden Globe nomination and an Emmy nomination for Nashville, and also picked up two Emmy nods for Friday Night Lights and one for AHS.