Coco Shares Beautiful Birthday Post For Hubby Ice-T

Coco Austin shared a heartfelt birthday post for her husband Ice-T. The mother-of-one took to Instagram on Thursday morning to express her affection for Law & Order: SVU star spouse who turned 59 today.

Happy Birthday to my best friend, my ride or die, my confidante,my partner in crime.I will always love your crazy ass! 🎂 A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Feb 16, 2017 at 5:24am PST

The 37-year-old captioned the photo: “Happy Birthday to my best friend, my ride or die, my confidante, my partner in crime. I will always love your crazy a**!”

The adorable photo shows Coco and Ice-T on their wedding day. She was donning a sparkly white dress and a shiny tiara over her long blond tresses and Ice-T was rocking a white suit with a gray tie. The lovebirds looked happy as ever as they smiled from ear to ear while Coco looked adoringly at her beau.

The Ice & Coco stars tied the knot back in 2002, and had a baby girl, Chanel Nicole, thirteen years later in November of 2015.

When Coco isn’t sharing birthday posts for her hubby, the blond bombshell regularly takes to Instagram to show off her adorable daughter.

Most recently, Coco’s daughter was photographed for Vintage New York City magazine, and the results were the cutest thing ever.

“Coming soon @babychanelnicole and I will be hitting the pages of @vintagenycmag !!!!!! (Chanel’s 1st editorial),” Coco captioned the snap.

Coming soon @babychanelnicole and I will be hitting the pages of @vintagenycmag !!!!!! (Chanel’s 1st editorial) A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

Last week, Coco Austin shared a video of Chanel’s photo shoot for her 1st birthday party. The model dressed her daughter in a pink outfit that will make your heart melt.

Coco captioned the clip: “I forgot to post this video! It’s from a photoshoot Chanel did for her 1st birthday…yes, I know I’m 2 months late but its so darn cute… (the whole bottom of her shoe was blinged out with crystals so poor thing couldn’t get a grip. Skirt, headback socks & shoes by @threelittlebirdsboutique and top @mypreciousboutique).”

Happy birthday Ice-T!

