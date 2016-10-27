Clown With Knife Spotted At Charleston Southern University

On Tuesday night, a 22-year-old woman was walking her dog outside of her apartment complex in North Charleston, South Carolina.

While walking at the Atlantic Palms apartment complex, the woman noticed a dark figure wearing a hood about fifty feet away. When the person turned around, the woman noticed he was wearing an “evil clown” mask and wielding a knife.

The woman, a Charleston Southern University student, ran away from the clown when it began walking towards her. She fled to a friend’s nearby apartment.

The woman reported the sighting to the police officers and told them of a threatening-looking clown in the area carrying a knife, according to the North Charleston police.

According to the police report, the CSU student wasn’t able to provide much detail about the creepy clown because “she does not like scary things…it was clear the victim would not know to recognize a common horror character mask or a generic mask.”

Shortly after the terrifying incident, the Charleston Southern officials issued a campus alert for the students and staff to report any suspicious activity to the North Charleston Police Department and to “walk with a friend if possible,” according to Post and Courier.

University spokesman John Strubel said: “Our number one goal is to protect the health and safety of the campus population. CSU has an emergency response plan which is accessible to students, parents, faculty, staff and our local community through our campus website at CharlestonSouthern.edu/security.”

Strubel continued by saying, “Due to the proximity of Tuesday’s incident, Charleston Southern is asking all students, faculty and staff to remain vigilant and alert. If you see something, report it.”

Fortunately the woman was not harmed in the ordeal. The scary incident is only the latest in a series of creepy clown that have occurred across the United States and many other countries.

In recent weeks, a creepy clown was captured on home surveillance footage trying to enter a man’s home in the middle of the night. Other frightening incidents have included two joggers being chased by a knife-wielding clown in a park, and clowns chasing an 8-year-old home after school.

The creepy clowns have been doing most of the terrorizing, but there have been a slew of cases where the prank has backfired on the clowns. In one scenario, a teenager dressed as a clown was stabbed by his best friend. Another video that went viral on the Internet showed a creepy clown getting what was coming to him by receiving an epic beatdown after attempting to scare a group of friends on the road.

