‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis’ Former Partner Seeks Sole Custody After She Ditches Drug Tests

On Monday night, the fourth season of the Bravo reality series Southern Charm premiered, which saw the return of Kathryn Dennis after her stint in rehab. The future looked good for the socialite, but, sadly, her live behind the scenes is as tumultuous as ever. Co-star and partner Thomas Ravenel has renewed a bid to obtain sole custody of their two children due to Kathryn having skipped drug tests since November, according to court documents.

In a recent interview, Dennis revealed that this upcoming season of the reality series is the first time she’s filmed the show completely sober, but according to the court system, her word isn’t enough.

Last June, a drug test revealed that Dennis has marijuana, methadone, amphetamines, and crack and/or cocaine in her system. Dennis entered rehab in Malibu to help her with her substance abuse.

Dennis’ children will not be featured in the upcoming season of Southern Charm, as they have gone to California with their father, who hopes to make the residency permanent.

At one point in the Season 4 premiere, Ravenel ponders, “Why won’t she take the drugs test?” before answering his own question, “Because she knows she’ll fail.”

According to court documents obtained by Daily Mail, the 24-year-old has been threatened with jail time if she continues to skip her drug tests.

The documents say she ‘has been evading the drug and alcohol testing required’ and that she must’submit to immediate drug and alcohol testing or to report to the Charleston County Detention Center or the Berkeley County Detention Center.’

