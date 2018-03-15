Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof’s Sister Arrested for Bringing Knife to High School

The sister of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof has been arrested after she allegedly brought a knife to school.

Morgan Roof, 18, was arrested Wednesday, March 14, and charged with simple possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds, WIS-TV reports. A judge released Roof on a $5,000 bond but ordered that she is not allowed to return to A.C. Flora High School.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her arrest came on Wednesday after the School Resource Officer at A.C. Flora was contacted by the school administrator about Roof having marijuana, pepper spray, and a knife on school grounds. She had also made a social media post on Snapchat that deputies say caused alarm to the student body.

This is Morgan Roof, Dylann Roofs little sister, her snapchats there and all do your thang twitter pic.twitter.com/MttSF875is — tatianna (@theonlytyy) March 14, 2018

“Your all walking out for the allowed time of 17min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what tf you think it’s gonna do?” she wrote. “I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot. We know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin’ out anyway,” she wrote in response to the National School Walkouts that took place across the country on Wednesday in response to the recent school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which 17 student and adults were killed.

“As many of you know, today was set as a time for a student walkout. Our student leaders had asked to be allowed to spend seventeen minutes to remember each of the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting. This student-led event was voluntary. The walkout went well with only a minor verbal disagreement that occurred at dismissal from the event. A rumor then started that a certain student had a weapon. This was heavily investigated and found to be inaccurate. In a separate situation, a student used social media to post a hateful message. The posting was not a threat, but was extremely inappropriate. That student was dealt with in a swift and severe manner as the posting caused quite a disruption,” A.C. Flora’s principal, Susan Childs, wrote in a letter to parents and students following the incident.

“In an isolated incident yesterday, administration was notified that there was possibly a weapon on campus. Through diligent work from the Assistant Principals and the School Resource Officers, an unloaded weapon was recovered. The investigation of this matter involves law enforcement as well as school officials. Discipline for students involved will follow the Richland One Code of Conduct.”

Roof’s brother, Dylann Roof, was sentenced to death after being convicted of the murder of nine African American men and women inside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina in June 2015. Roof, a self-professed white supremacist, was 21 at the time of the murders and was arrested the following day at a traffic stop about 250 miles north of Charleston in Shelby, North Carolina.