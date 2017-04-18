The Hunt Expands For Cleveland Gunman Who Filmed Himself Shooting Elderly Man On Facebook

New details have surfaced regarding the manhunt for Cleveland killer Steve Stephens. Law enforcement officials have reportedly expanded the territory in which they are searching for the 37-year-old who shot and killed a 74-year-old man in broad daylight on Sunday.

During a press conference on Monday, the police revealed that they have had contact with Stephens. However, the efforts to get him to turn himself in failed.

The authorities have now expanded their search to five states because they have no idea where he is, according to Daily Mail.

The cops believe that Stephens could be in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, Michigan, or still in Ohio, and they are warning the citizens of each state to be on the lookout.

After Stephens killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin on Facebook Live, the police tracked his phone to Erie, Pennsylvania almost 100 miles east from the crime scene.

The special agent in charge of Cleveland’s FBI office, Steve Anthony, spoke out about the situation.

“He could be in a lot of places. He could be nearby, he could be far away and anywhere in between,” Anthony said.

Police Chief Calvin Williams explained on Monday morning that his officers searched dozens of locations on Sunday night, but it was “to no avail.”

The Cleveland police department released the following statement:

“Cleveland Police are currently investigating a homicide at 635 E. 93. Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified.

“Suspect in this case is a bm (black male) Steve Stephens 6’1 244 bald with a full beard. Wearing dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt. White or cream-colored SUV. Armed and dangerous. If seen call 9-1-1. Do not approach.”

In his Facebook Live video, Stephens claimed that he has killed up to 15 people. At this time, no more victims have been found by the police.

Police Chief Calvin Williams also issued a stern warning against anyone that might be helping Stephens evade the authorities.

“If you think you’re helping Steve, you’re really not. You’re going to get yourself in trouble along with him.”

