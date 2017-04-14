Christina El Moussa Threatening To Sue Skin Care Ads

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa finds herself in quite the bizarre situation, as she attempts to stop an online ad campaign that is illegally using her likeness to sell anti-aging beauty products.

So far, Christina has had her lawyers fire off over 20 “cease and desist” letters but there’s no word on if they’ve been able to get the ads pulled.

Apparently, it’s one of those random ads you see when you’re doing something like Googling how to get a stuck q-tip out of your ear pictures of English Bulldog puppies.

The problem with ads like these is that it’s really hard to nail down who’s producing them because they rarely leave much of a trial.

Ironically, El Moussa is only 33, so she’s not even at an ideal age to be the spokesperson for anti-aging creams.

Christina has endured a pretty rocky year relationship-wise. In May of 2016, it was revealed that she and her husband Tarek El Moussa had split due to marital “challenges.”

Then news came out in January of this year that Tarek has officially filed for divorce from Christina.

Sometime last month, Christina was spotted at an Anaheim Ducks hockey game with a mystery man.

Someone close to the situation said, “She was in a really good mood. They were standing together, clapping along and with everyone else.”

However, a rep for Christina said, “She is single and not dating anyone. He is just a friend.”

