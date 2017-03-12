Christina El Moussa And Daughter Attend Event Days After Tarek’s Nasty Instagram Comment

Flip Or Flop star Christina El Moussa is moving forward with her life and giving no second thought to all the nastiness surrounding her.

The 33-year-old TV personality recently took her daughter Taylor, six, to the All-Star Chef Classics at L.A. Live on Saturday. She looked absolutely happy and beautiful dressed casually in dark denim, a grey slouchy top and black boots. Her signature blonde tresses were styled in relaxed waves and cascaded effortlessly past her shoulders.

The mother-of-two, who also shares 18-month-old Brayden with her estranged spouse, matched looks with her daughter.

Little Taylor also wore dark tights with studded black boots but opted for a navy sweatshirt with gold lettering that read Prom Queen.

Christina shared a photo of herself with her daughter to Instagram with the caption: “Such a fun day with my 🌟 #TaylorReese @allstarchefclassic and @mylalive and #allstarchefclassic 💙.”

Such a fun day with my 🌟 #TaylorReese @allstarchefclassic and @mylalive and #allstarchefclassic 💙 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

Meanwhile, it was reported that Tarek, 35, took to the Instagram of Gary Anderson’s daughter Kacey to send a rather nasty message.

As Kacey posted a photo with the contractor last week, Tarek allegedly wrote in a since deleted comment, “Thank God those heart attacks didn’t kill him — he may make 60.”

Christina, who began dating Gary shortly after the couple split, has since broken up with the contractor.

The husband and wife real estate agent couple split after seven years of marriage last summer. And although Tarek recently said he has “totally moved on” he admitted that seeing his estranged wife dating Gary “bothered him [at first].”

