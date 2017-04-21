Christina El Moussa Catches Some Rays In New Beach Bikini Pics

Christina El Moussa’s future at HGTV is uncertain, but she is all smiles while out on vacation.

The Flip or Flop star was spotted out in Hawaii wearing a sporty bikini.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The sexy two-piece, which features a pink trimming on the bottoms, shows off the reality show star’s toned figure. She pairs the L’Space-brand bikini with a black trucker hat and large sunglasses.

Click here to see the photos.

El Moussa is currently on a Hawaiian vacation with her family in Lahaina on the island of Maui.

News broke this week about El Moussa’s future on Flip or Flop. She is allegedly demanding a $1 million raise and other personal perks.

However, the biggest caveat is the removal of her ex-husband/co-star Tarek El Moussa booted from the program.

UP NEXT: Christina El Moussa Demands HGTV Pay Her $1 Million And Cut Ex Tarek For New Season Of ‘Flip Or Flop’

However, producers reportedly want Tarek to stay on, as the tension between the two will add drama to the program.

The couple, who have two children together, filed for divorce in January. Fans have wondered what would happen to the beloved home-improvement show ever since.

While El Moussa awaits the network’s decision, she shows no sign of worry or frustration, as she’s simply enjoying the Pacific sun. She’s shared multiple shots from the vacation over on her Instagram.

“Maui days are the best days,” she captioned one photo.

Maui days are the best days ☀️🌈 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Follow Christina El Moussa on Instagram at @christinaelmoussa.

MORE:

[h/t Daily Mail]