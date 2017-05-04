Christina Aguilera Gives Rare Glimpse Into Her Personal Life

It’s been awhile since we heard from former The Voice judge and super-talented songstress Christina Aguilera, but she shared a rare glimpse into her private life this week on Instagram and things look very exciting.

Grateful for every second of every day. ❤️ @m_rutler A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on May 3, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

In a sweet video documenting her time away from the spotlight, Aguilera’s family can be seen celebrating birthdays and holidays together as well as sharing sweet everyday moments as a family. There’s no denying that her fiancé Matthew Rutler and two kids, 9-year-old Max Bratman and 2-year-old Summer Rutler are the main stars of the catch-up video, but another notable face in the mix was buddy and fellow musician Sia.

The appearance of the musical juggernaut led many to believe (and hope) new music might be on the way from Aguilera soon, possibly including a collab with Sia herself.

While we’re waiting for new music (the singer can be heard belting out one of her famous notes in the video), we can look forward to her return to the silver screen as well. The Hollywood Reporter says Aguilera is jumping into the production of a sci-fi romance, Zoe, alongside Rashida Jones and Ewan McGregor.

If the video she shared is any indication, we can expect a lot of great things to come from one of our favorite pop princesses.

