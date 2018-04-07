Christina Aguilera Gets Smooch From ‘Birthday Boy’ Matt Rutler

Christina Aguilera got a special kiss on Thursday from her fiancé, Matt Rutler. Even though it was his birthday, he was the one giving out a present.

“Birthday boy…to a wonderful father, loving man and hardest worker I know,” the 37-year-old Aguilera wrote on Instagram.

According to Us Weekly, Aguilera also posted a color version of the photo from Rutler’s 32nd birthday on her Instagram Story. Rutler also shared a video of their daughter Summer giving him a box of chocolates for his birthday.

Aguilera and Rutler have been together since 2010, before her divorce from Jordan Bratman was finalized in 2011. While it’s unclear when they plan to get married, the two have been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2014 and the Daily Mail recently published photos of Aguilera going to a bridal shop in Los Angeles last November. The publication did not report if she bought anything though.

Subsequently, there were tabloid rumors about them getting secretly married in Venice, but Gossip Cop confirmed they have not tied the knot yet.

Rutler, a guitarist, met Aguilera while making Burlesque in 2010. The two share a daughter, 3-year-old Summer Rain. Aguilera also has a son, 10-year-old Max Lion, from her six-year marriage to Jordan Bratman.

Aguilera is expected to release a new album soon, six years after 2012’s Lotus. She started her comeback with a make-up-free cover for Paper Magazine.

In the interview with the magazine, she said she does not want to force Summer into the entertainment industry unless that is what she wants.

“I don’t want to inject too much upon her as to how I’m choosing to live my life and what I’ve done in my career. I just hope I can allow what I’m doing to influence her to be her own person. That’s truly what I hope for her,” she said. “I really want to make sure my children are both very confident in the sense that they know who they are and that they won’t be easily swayed by outside opinion.”

Aguilera also told Paper she thinks the music industry is more inclusive to different body image standards, and social media shows it.

“There’s always gonna be those trolls out there or people that have their own definition and ideals of beauty, but I think we’re progressing to a place of pushback and more people coming out,” she said.

