Christie Brinkley Blows The Competition Away With Revealing Dress At Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party

In the late ’70s, Christie Brinkley made history by appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three years in a row. Now that she’s 63, the model once again graced the pages of the iconic issue, showing off that she still has what it takes to compete with the world’s best models almost 40 years later. To celebrate that issue’s release, the model donned an incredible gown for an amazing party, proving Brinkley’s just as gorgeous in a dress as in a bikini.

So Major Dancing on stage with @diplo @alyraisman @sailorbrinkleycook and our cover girl @kateupton @si_swimsuit #vibes A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Feb 18, 2017 at 8:47pm PST

This year’s issue was even more momentous for Brinkley, as she not only graced the pages of the magazine, but she did so alongside her two daughters, who also posed in swimsuits.

Brinkley’s younger daughter, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, also appeared at the celebratory event, who has been involved in the modeling world for years.

In one of the photos from the event, Brinkley can be seen on stage dancing around to Diplo, who was the musical performer, alongside this year’s cover girl, Kate Upton.

