Chrissy Teigen Posts Hilarious Drunk Snapchat Video

On Sunday night, supermodel Chrissy Teigen and her “All of Me” singer husband John Legend attended the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Following the after party at the Chateau Marmont, the 31-year-old shared a slew of hilarious drunk Snapchat videos.

Teigen filmed herself clumsily falling on the floor while still wearing her stunning burnt orange gown. Chrissy announced to the camera that she was going to snack on Ramen noodles, and that her husband was responsible for taking off her jewelry.

“I’m on the floor,” Teigen said. “And John is in charge of taking my jewelry off. Take it off.”

As the Grammy-winning singer struggled to take his wife’s necklace off from around her neck, Chrissy could be heard wincing in pain as the jewelry became tangled up in her hair.

“Oh this is just one that’s wrapped up in itself,” he said while attempting to remove the gold necklace.

Another video shows Chrissy feeling judgment from her husband as she sits on the sofa and asks, “Are you mad at me?”

“Why would I be mad at you, you’re perfect?” Legend calmly said in response.

“I dunno,” Teigen said in response. “Cause I got drunk?”

While it may not have been one of Chrissy’s finest moments, it sure was hilarious. Check out the videos above.

Following the GRAMMY Awards show, which was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Chrissy and John made a wardrobe change and attended an after party thrown by GQ and Chance The Rapper, who won big earlier in the night.

Chrissy switched into a burnt orange dress, which was seen in Snapchat videos, while John rocked a classic tux. The gorgeous gun featured a plunging neckline that showed off a hint of cleavage and accentuated her curvy physique.

To see the full list of winners from Sunday night’s GRAMMY Awards, go here.

What was your reaction after seeing Chrissy Teigen’s hilarious drunk Snapchat videos?

